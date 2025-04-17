Lagos, Adekunle Gold explore collaborations to boost culture, tourism

By Joan Odafe

Nigerian music star, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, are exploring collaborative efforts that can help boost the state’s cultural heritage.

The Commissioner, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the artiste visited the ministry on Wednesday.

Benson-Awoyinka said the visit was aimed at exploring and establishing strategic partnerships that would enhance the promotion of the state’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

She added that the discussions centered on key issues, including collaborative initiatives specifically designed to highlight and celebrate indigenous music genres.

She said the emphasis would be on integrating traditional sounds into modern contexts.

“Additionally, the conversation explored avenues for empowering young talents in the creative sector through mentorship programmes and workshops.

“Overall, the objective is to solidify Lagos’ position as a premier cultural and tourism destination on the global stage, attracting both local and international visitors to experience the vibrancy of its artistic community,” she said.

Also, Adekunle Gold expressed gratitude to the state government for its dedicated efforts in promoting and preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

He acknowledged the various initiatives and programmes implemented, which not only celebrate the country’s diverse traditions but also foster a sense of unity and pride among its citizens.

He emphasised the importance of these efforts in ensuring that future generations understand and appreciate the significance of Nigeria’s historical legacy. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)