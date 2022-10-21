Lagos 2023: You won’t regret voting us–PDP Gov. candidate

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The PDP Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) says residents will not regret but will be happy and grateful to God if he emerges winner of 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adediran and his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele on Wednesday, flagged off a three -day campaign in the Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos state, touring various wards and markets.

Adediran, while addressing teeming party’s supporters after a rousing welcome at the PDP Secretariat in Alimosho on Friday to round off his tour of the council, said that his team had prepared to run a humane government that would prioritise masses’ interests.

He said: “You will send us prayers and not curse when we get there.

“We are here to run the government of the masses. We are going to run a government everyone will be happy with and pray for us. You will send us prayers if you allow us to serve you.”

According to him, God has written it down that PDP will win in Lagos state in 2023 and has chosen him and his running mate to make the state’s resources work for all residents.

“God has chosen that as small as I and my running mate are, we will take over the government house in Lagos state come 2023.

“God has chosen us to win this election. I know that by the power of God and your support, we shall win,” Adediran said.

PDP supporters at party’s secretariat in Alimosho LGA on Friday.





Addressing non-indigenes at the rally, Adediran, the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, said his team was prepared to create a state that would work for all residents regardless of ethnic background.

“Lagos state must work for all residents. It must work for the Igbos, the Hausas and all ethnic nationalities resident in the state,” he said.

Adediran urged the electorate to vote all PDD candidates including the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and others for the national and state elections. (NAN)

