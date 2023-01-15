Lagos 2023: PDP ‘ll make Ikorodu investment hub – Akindele

By Adepote Arowojobe

The Lagos State Deputy Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele says the party will make Ikorodu area attractive to local and foreign investors, if elected in the forthcoming election.

She stated this during a Thanksgiving Service organised to appreciate God for putting her on the ballot, at the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Ibukun-Olu Parish Aleke Circuit Headquarters in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The candidate, who noted that it was only God that could solve man’s numerous problems, said that if elected, she and the flag-bearer, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, would rule with the fear of God to alleviate masses’ suffering.

Akindele, who urged people to have faith in God and do the needful on election day, added that she remained a testimony by not giving up with life, having gone through hard times in life.

“Today; I am very happy and want to thank God for the successes achieved in life.

“I did not come here today for campaign but to thank God and worship with you as family and member of CCC.

“Just help me thank God and pray for me not to experience challenges that will be more than my capacity,” she said.

Earlier, Evangelist Paul Adelaja of the Church, who appreciated God, commended the PDP governorship candidate running mate for her resilience as well as puting smiles on peoples face.

Adelaja prayed for Akindele to triumph in all her life endeavours.

Meanwhile, Akindele proceeded to Imota Local Council Developmental Area (LCDA), where she was given a rousing welcome by crowd of her fans.

She promised to revamp the health sector and increase the number of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) for quality healthcare service delivery in all the local governments in the state.

“It is high time people should allow another government to take over and solve the current hardship in Lagos.

“We have different programmes ranging from free education, women empowerment and so on.

“What you need now is to start to canvass for vote so that we can win the election,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate also visited various communities including Imota, Odogunya among others to seek support. (NAN)