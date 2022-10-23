Lagos 2023: PDP guber candidate meets Imams in Badagry

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The PDP Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) on Sunday took his campaign to league of Imams in Badagry Division of the state, seeking blessings from them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP governorship candidate hails from the Badagry division of Lagos state.

Adediran, the Convener of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, at a meeting with Islamic clerics in the Badagry zone on Sunday, promised to put public interests first if elected governor in 2023.

According to him, his administration will make education free and compulsory, establish ministries of Children Affairs and People Living with Disability.(PWD).

The PDP candidate said his administration would work for masses alone.

Calling for prayers and support, Adediran said that he would work for the interest and development of the division if elected governor.

“We have faith that if we sit down and do the sacrifice, the prayers will be answered. The prayers you made sometime ago, God has answered it.

“The next one is election and only God can answer the prayers. Vote your conscience.

“Badagry can be sure that I will work for their interest. I will work for the people of Lagos and put their interest first in decision making,” he said.

In an interactive session with artisans and physically-challenged people in Agamadeh part of Badagry, the candidate promised not to leave them behind.

Urging them to vote for all PDP candidates across board, Adediran said that he would erase the zone’s years of neglect by successive administrations.

In their responses, Mr Barnabas Raji, the leader of People Living with Disabilities, and Mr Kola Alatise, the Chairman, Coalition of Artisans in the Local Government pledged to mobilise their members in support of Adediran.. (NAN)

