Lagos 2023: PDP Gov. candidate visits Akran of Badagry, seeks prayers

The PDP Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) on Saturday took his campaign to traditional rulers in Badagry Division of the state, seeking blessings from them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP governorship candidate hails from the Badagry division of Lagos state.

Adediran, receiving a rousing welcome at the Palace of the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, Oba De Wheno Aholu, the Menu-Toyi 1, said that he would not become the governor of the state and the Badagry division remained backward.

The candidate, in company of his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele, called for support of the royal fathers and people in the division, saying their sufferings should be enough.

According to him, his administration will bring development to Badagry, build bridges and make the division an investment destination for investors.

“I want to congratulate you this time around because ever since the return of democracy, no one considers Badagry division for governorship seat in Lagos state. That I got PDP ticket is predestinated by God.

“I want to thank you for standing by us and for your prayers. I want to congratulate this division, especially my fathers, it is the turn of Badagry royal fathers. It is good luck to Badagry.

“I was trained in this house and my fathers and mothers are here today. It is our turn to serve. I have not come to play politics but to seek your blessings.

“You are the fathers of all and we have come to seek your blessings. We are not at war with anybody and our government will be for the masses,” he said.

Adediran told the Obas that his team had decided to tour all the wards in the state and it was the turn of Badagry.

He decried that roads in the division had been in bad conditions, saying he would not be in government and the situation remained the same.

“We are going to have Coconut Island in Badagry just as we have Banana Island. ” he said.

He advised the division to vote for PDP candidates in the national and state elections.

Adediran, while addressing teeming party’s supporters at the palace, said that his team had prepared to run a humane government that would prioritise he interest of the masses.

Also commenting, Akindele, a Nollywood Superstar, told the traditional rulers that she joined Adediran in order to give hope to women, children and youths in the state.

She said: “I am promising you that I will do you proud, I will not disappoint you.”

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the division at the palace, the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko said: “Only a child will not know what Badagry division is going through.

“Whoever God has chosen to help our division will get there. We, as fathers, will continue to pray for you.”

He urged the politicians to campaign based on issues and avoid violence.

NAN reports that also at the palace are, Oba Oyekan Ajose, the Alapa of Apa Kingdom, Oba Saheed Adamson, the traditional ruler of Ajido Kingdom in Badagry among others.

The traditional rulers took turns to pray for Adediran and Akindele.

Earlier at Ward G and Ward F in Badagry local government area, Adediran told residents that it was time for an indigenous son of Badagry division to lead the state.

The campaign team visited a popular Agbalata Market, Ajara Markets and others in Badagry to seek support of traders and business owners.

The PDP candidate on Wednesday flagged off his campaign in the Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos state, touring various wards and markets. (NAN)

