LAGFERRY: Lagos procures new outboard engines for boat performance

The Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) on Tuesday said that the Lagos State Government had procured and installed new outboard engines on some of its boats to improve speed and ensure optimal service delivery.

The Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun, disclosed this in a statement by the firm’s Public Affairs Officer, Mr Akeem Odusina, in Lagos.

Balogun said that the development was part of efforts to cater for the increasing volume of passengers plying the waterways.

The managing director commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for its passionate commitment to ensuring inter-modal transportation system for the state and for paying particular attention to improving water transportation.

He added that the newly procured engines would improve the speed of the 60-passenger-capacity boats, ensure optimum performances and comfort of passengers.