Lagdo Dam: House of Reps applauds ministry’s preparedness for humanitarian crisis

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has been commended by the House of Representatives for her Ministry’s preparedness for any emergency and humanitarian crises in the country.

Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rt.Hon. Joseph Bassey gave the Commendation in Abuja when the committee visited the minister in her office as part of their overshight function to review Nigeria’s level of preparedness for the impending opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon and other flood and emergency issues in the country.

Massive flooding ravages parts of Nigeria whenever the Dam in Cameroon is opened by the country’s authority. According to Hon. Bassey, the House Committee visited the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation as part of its periodic oversight function.

“We are here as part of the Committee’s oversight of the humanitarian activities of the Ministry.

“No one can predict disaster, but preparedness determines how effectively the consequences can be managed. This is why the House Committee applauds the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister for her Ministry’s readiness for Hummanitarian Crises, “Hon. Bassey said.

Responding, The Minister, Dr Betta Edu, reiterated her Ministry’s commitment to drive the Vision of President Tinubu and improve coordination and preparedness for the flooding that will likely follow the opening of the Lagdo Dam or any other flooding which could lead to humanitarian crises. Prevention of loss of lives and properties are key. She advocates for the construction of buffer dams in the country to curtail excessive flooding. We must include this in the 2024 budget.

The Minister disclosed that the Federal Executive Council’s approval of flooding response documents and urged the committee to be part of the team for field operations to enable them to see things for themselves.

She reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s passion to reduce the suffering of Nigerians and “his commitment to ensuring that Nigerians are taken out of humanitarian crises and poverty”

Dr. Edu commended the House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for the quality leadership he has thus far brought to bear on the House and for putting the right people in the right committees. The chairman was accompanied by his deputy Hon

Bashiru and other members, including the clerk.

