Lagdo Dam: Anambra Govt urges farmers to begin harvesting immediately

By Francis Onyeukwu

Mr Jude Nwankwo, Programme Manager, Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), Anambra State, has urged farmers to start harvesting their crops to avert impending flooding in the state.

Nwankwo gave the advice in Awka on Thursday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that this had become necessary to avert massive losses associated with flooding.

“Before the planting season, we educated farmers especially those very close to the river banks to plant early so as to harvest early before the period of flooding.

“Though the problem is still to begin, our advice to farmers is to start harvesting now to prevent massive losses associated with heavy flooding,” he said.

The manager however, said there was no report of flooding on agricultural farms in the state since the rainy season.

He said that in spite of the release of excess water from the Lagdo Dam by the Camerounian authorities which usually resulted in flooding and attendant consequences on agricultural activities, farmers were yet to report any problem in the state.

Nwankwo said though water levels at River Niger and Omombala River, two big bodies of water in the state had risen, the state was yet to experience flooding.

He said the ministry of agriculture and ADP office had instructed the Agriculture Extension Officers to inform farmers on the need to start harvesting their crops. (NAN)

