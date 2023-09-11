Lagbaja hails NAOWA’s educational, social interventions in barracks

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) has given visibility to the Nigerian Army through its educational and social intervention programmes in barracks and civilian communities.

Lagbaja said this while playing host to the leadership of NAOWA led by the President, Mrs Mariya Lagbaja, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the association had also contributed immensely to the infrastructural development and the health and educational needs of barracks children.

“I also want to thank you for being the symbol of peace, unity and service in our barracks, thank you for keeping the Home front stable while your spouse are deployed in far away location, keeping peace.

“Thank you for the energy of the home front, for giving your spouses the peace of mind to be engaged in national service without thinking too much about what is happening back home.

” I also want to thank you for continuing to advance the course of humanity,” he said.

The COAS said the army would continue to support NAOWA in the conduct of its activities, including the remodeling of its National Secretariat and Event Center.

He urged NAOWA to work closely with the Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) in various barracks to give them the needed support while their husband are on national service.

“I want to reassure you that the Army Headquarters will continue to provide the meeded support to NAOWA, because we see you as a symbol of support and a loyal partner.

“We will continue to offer interventions and support wherever you need one,” he said.

Earlier, the President of NAOWA, Mrs Lagbaja said the visit was to congratulate the COAS and also register their appreciation to the Nigerian army for being the major sponsor of NAOWA activities.

She said the many successes recorded by NAOWA over the years were achieved through their unwavering support.

Mrs Lagbaja assured the army chief and his principal staff officers of their loyalty and support, through prayers and keeping the home front while their husbands discharge their national assignments.

She said they would sustain the legacies of past leaders through continuous improvement of NAOWA facilities, assets and institutions.

“This is aimed at preserving the rich legacies of NAOWA Past Leaders and also advancing the cause of our noble Association.

“Therefore, my vision statement for NAOWA can be summarized as “Sustaining Legacies through Unwavering Commitment to Unity and Service for the betterment of humanity.

“Our journey as an Association is driven by compassion and commitment to the well-being of the barracks community and as such, we have undertaken numerous initiatives over the years to enhance lives of NAOWA and NASWA members.

“We have also carried out numerous programmes to support widows, orphans, and less privileged persons within and outside the barracks community.”

She said the association has earmarked several projects, including the remodeling of the NAOWA National Secretariat, and Events Centre in line with modern standards.

The president appealed to the COAS to support the association in completing the NAOWA Guest House meant to address the challenge of accommodation for their members whenever in Abuja for functions. (NAN)

