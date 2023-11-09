Lagbaja assures Edo people of adequate security during yuletide

By Kevin Okunzuwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Thursday, assured the people of Edo of their safety and security, especially during the yuletide.

Lagbaja gave the assurance at the flag-off of exercise ‘Still Water 111 2023’, at Okoroma community in Okpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagbaja was represented at the occasion by the 4 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Dalanmi Ndahi.

According to Lagbaja, the exercise, which is in its third series, is to ensure a peaceful, stable and secure environment for the celebration of the festive season and ensuring that economic activities continued to thrive without fear and panic.

He said that the exercise would be carried out in collaboration with sister security agencies.

“It is also to restore the people’s confidence in security agencies in the state as well as to foster civil-military relationship in the state.

“More importantly, the operations of the exercise will encourage investors to want to invest in Edo.

“As part of improvement of the existing civil-military relationship, we will have a medical outreach at Amagba community,” he said.

The COAS commended the communities and the state government for the support so far enjoyed.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki, who flagged off the exercise, expressed the state government’s appreciation to Lagbaja for ensuring provision of strong and adequate security in the state.

He said the flag-off of the exercise was apt and timely, as it coincided with the ongoing seventh edition of Alaghodaro summit in the state.

“This definitely will restore confidence in investors that Edo is a safe haven for doing business.

“We also want to thank the COAS for his approval to establish forward operational base at Sobe to tame the activities of criminal elements along that axis of the state,” he said.

Earlier, the Enogie (Duke) of Obagie-Nevbosa, Endurance Imadonmwinyi, expressed the community’s appreciation to the army authority for bringing the base to the community.

He assured both the army and the state government of the community’s support in ensuring that the business of security of lives and property within the community and the state in general was effectively carried out. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

