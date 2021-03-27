Lafiya Dole: Army explains ‘mild complaints’ by few soldiers, says none owed allowance

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that its troops of an unidentified battalion Operation Lafiya Dole protested over alleged unpaid operational allowances as well as obsolete equipment in Maiduguri.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Yerima, in a statement , said the media reports were unsubstantiated and did not represent the true situation of the incidents.

Yerima said that what media reports described as protest was a mild complaints few soldiers of Mobile Strike Team (MST), for Exercise Tura Takaibango in the frontline of operations.

According to him, at about 3 p.m. on March 25, of the troops of Mobile Strike Team 10 and 11, who were primed to conduct phase 2 of Exercise TURA TAKAIBANGO in Bama after the first phase of the exercise, raised concerns.

“The concerns were quickly addressed before they were relaunched to the second phase of the operations.

“On the issue of ‘obsolete weapons’ as reported in media, the of Army Headquarters that soldiers have right to demand for proper weapons to the operations.

“However, the Federal Government was making concerted efforts toward deploying fighting equipment to augment the existing ones in the theater of operation.

“The Army wishes to also deny report that any soldier was (owed) any operational allowances. No soldier was (owed) any allowance in the theatre,” he said.

Army spokesperson gave assurance that Nigerian army would continue to remain focused and determined to perform its constitutional roles and responsibilities professionally in the protection of the sovereignty of Nigeria.

He added that the army was also committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property while clearing the terrorists, their cohorts and collaborators in the country. (NAN)

