Lafia Poly to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during matriculation – Official

The Management of Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia, Nasarawa state has said that it would observe all COVID-19 protocols during its matriculation exercise for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Registrar of the polytechnic, Zamani Ibrahim, in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia said that there would be temperature checks for everyone at the entrance while those without nose mask would be denied entry into the polytechnic.

Ibrahim added that hand washing facilities have been provided at designated points in the campus for regular hand washing.