Lafia Poly to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during matriculation – Official

The Management of Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia, Nasarawa state has said that it would observe all COVID-19 protocols during its matriculation exercise for the 2019/2020 academic session.
Registrar of the polytechnic, Zamani Ibrahim, in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia said that there would be temperature checks for everyone at the entrance while those without nose mask would be denied entry into the polytechnic.
Ibrahim added that hand washing facilities have been provided at designated points in the campus for regular hand washing.
The registrar said that the measures were in line with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the State government protocols on COVID-19 to curb the spread of the virus.
He explained that management fixed Nov. 5, for the matriculation ceremony following the state government’s approval for reopening of its tertiary institutions on Oct. 26, and the Polytechnic Academic Board’s decision to reopen the school on Nov. 2.
Ibrahim said that the matriculation ceremony would start by 9a.m. with an orientation exercise for new students while the main event would hold between 11a.m. and 12 noon.
“Orientation is compulsory for all newly admitted students while matriculation ceremony is compulsory for Higher National Diploma (HND 1) and National Diploma (ND1) students. All staff and students are invited and encouraged to attend the ceremonies,” he said.
(NAN)
