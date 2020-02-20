Laetitia Dagan, murdered State House Director to be buried Friday

The family of late Laetitia Naankang Dagan, said the remains of their daughter will be laid to rest on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Unknown persons had killed Ms. Dagan, Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, Abuja.

Dagan who lived in a boys quarters of an unnumbered house on 22 Road, B Close, EFAB City Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, was allegedly molested before the assailants set her ablaze on Monday night..

Late Dagan will be interred at her family burial ground at Kwoor, in Kwalla community of Plateau State.

Other details in the burial programme forwarded to PRNigeria reads: “Funeral Arrangements for Late Laetitia Naankang Dagan

“SLOGA Candle lit prayer at Chief John Dafaan’s residence at No B29 Rwang-jeh Rantya, Jos Plateau State on Thursday, 20st February 2020 at 4pm.

“Wake-keep Mass at St. Benedicts Catholic Church Efab Estate, Lokogoma Abuja on Thursday, 20th February 2020 at 5pm; Mourners assemble at Asokoro General Hospital Abuja on Friday, 21st February 2020 at 6am.

“Corpse departs Asokoro General Hospital Abuja at 6:30am and arrives St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Kwalla, Qua’an-Pan LGC Plateau State for Requim Mass at 10am.”

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command said it has arrested one suspect in connection with the killing.

In a statement by the police command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, preliminary investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department of the command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre. Manzah said Ohonre was suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large,” he added.

By PRNigeria