Ladoke Akintola University Honours Lere Paimo, Francis Onwochei

LAUTECH VC Prof R.O. Rom Kalilu flanked left and right with Lere Paimo and Francis Onwochei, along with members of the University Administration, Dean of Arts, HOD of Theatre Arts, among others

Two Nollywood icons, Lere Paimo and Francis Onwochie were both honoured with the award of Excellence in the Creative Arts at the just concluded 17th Convocation Ceremony and 35th Founders Day Anniversary of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

The award of Excellence in the Creative Arts was instituted by the Theatre Arts Department of the institution to honour worthy ambassadors of theatre arts and culture in the country.

Lere Paimo is a veteran of the stage theatre, television and film, who started his career with the legendary Oyin Adejobi and Duro Ladipo, and became famous for his production stage and film productions, particularly Eda Onile Ola and Ogbori Elemosho (legend of Ogbomoso).

He has well over a hundred stage and film credits to his name, and has been nationally recognized with the title of MFR.

Francis Onwochei is also famous for his role in flicks such as the Raging Storm, Saving Alero, Claws of the Lion, Checkmate, and Ripples. He is a well-established actor, producer and director and had received many awards.

Handing over the award, the Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. R.O. Rom Kalilu, praised the duo for their contribution to the cultural life of the nation and the accompanying moral outlook as models of excellence in the community to serve as inspiration to the coming generation.

The Vice-Chancellor was flanked by the members of Administration, including the DVCs, Prof. A.T.J. Ogunkunle and Prof. D.O. Araromi, the Registrar, Mrs. Olayinka Olanike Balogun, the Bursar, Mr. Kehinde Olatokun, and the Librarian Dr. (Mrs.) Adefunke Sarah Ebijuwa. Also lending a hand were the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Frank T. Ebijuwa and H.O.D. of Theatre Arts, Prof. T. Oloruntoba-Oju.

As part of the occasion, the Theatre Arts Department presented a Cultural Variety showcasing the history and culture of the community, as well as a production of a Nigerian classic play Our Husband has Gone Mad Again written by Ola Rotimi and directed by Taiwo Oloruntoba-Oju.