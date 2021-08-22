Ladi Thomas @ 60: Osinbajo, others task Nigerians on impactful living

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others on Saturday tasked people to live impactful lives that would affect people positively for a better society.

The vice president and others who came to celebrate Pastor Ladi Thompson, the General Overseer (GO) of Living Waters Unlimited Church, who turned 60, said that the cleric’s sojourn on earth had been impactful.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event took place at the Living Waters Unlimited Church’s headquarters in Lagos.

Thompson, a hybrid Lagos pastor, is also a popular voice on issues, especially those concerning national security.

Osinbajo, who joined the event via a virtual telecast, poured encomiums on the pastor, saying: ” Thompson’s life and teachings have so much positively affected people that he came in contact with.”

He described the celebrant as one with the fear of God and a practical Christian, whose stance as regard value for life of others was worthy of emulation.

“His love for others was exhibited when in the heat of the unrest in the northern parts of the country, he provided shelter to many displaced people that were running away from the war zone and accommodated and take care of their needs.

“Since I came to know Thompson, he has maintained such life style philosophy of value addition in others that the scripture teaches, as examplifed by the life of Jesus Christ,” he said.

He congratulated the church leader on his birthday and charged him to keep on the good work, while asking others to emulate him for harmony in the society.

in his remark at the event, Pastor Joseph Hayat, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna Chapter, said: “When a man whose life affect others in varying positive ways is 60 years, such person needs to be celebrated.”

Hayat said that the scriptures directed how people should celebrate with people of less privilege in order to impact their lives.

He noted that the purpose of the gathering was to celebrate and appreciate God’s servant who had remained steadfast in his belief on value addition to mankind.

Also speaking at the event, Chinwendu Igwe, a Deaconess, said that Thompson’s preaching and fatherly counsel made her and her family better people.

She said that though she had not got to where she was aiming, her present status quo was better than the past before she encountered the general overseer.

Responding, Thompson appreciated god for his life and god’s faithfulness.

According to him, at 60, he is yet to accomplish all that God has as his mission in life to do for others.

“If one is working in something that is of significance and making headway, time and age are an interruption to think of.

“Our desire as a church is to ensure that barriers that can stop people from worshipping God are put off by enhancing and investing in the lives of people.

“Everybody has got his or her calling; if ours is human development, we ask God to continue to give us the power to execute such to His glory.” (NAN)

