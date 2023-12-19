Air Vice Marshall Dalhat Ladan has emerged the overall best net winner of the retirement kitty for Regular Course 37 and 38 military officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 18-hole Special Retirement Kitty played at the TYB Golf Club was in honour of the Regular Course 37 and 38 military officers.

Ladan playing off handicap 16 with a gross score of 80 and 64 net won the overall best net prize.

S.J Marcus won the over best net prize in the ladies’ category after she played off handicap 15 with a gross score of 83 and 68 net.

Maj.- Gen. I.T Ali, won the best net prize for the 37 Regular Course category after playing off handicap 22 and posted a gross score of 94 and 72 net.

While,Retired Maj.-Gen. D. Ehiorobo took home the best net prize for the 38 Regular Course category after playing off handicap 21 and posted a gross score of 89 and 68 net.

Ladan told NAN on the sidelines of the award on Monday that he was elated and proud to have won the best net prize, adding that the organisation of the tournament was top-notch.

“As a golfer, it is always a thing of joy and pride whenever you win a competition.

“Whenever we come to play golf, every golfer comes with the intention of winning, so when you win, you are very proud of yourself.

“This competition, which is the 37 and 38 Regular Course retirement tournament, was a very well organised one, and I am very happy to have participated in it.

“I am proud to also have emerged as one of the winners of the competition having emerged as the overall best net winner of the day.

He noted that the victory was no mean feat as he was up against some very good players in the tournament.

“Indeed, we had very good players as it was a keenly contested competition.

“Although, I emerged as the best player today, but it doesn’t mean that I will continue to be the best.

“Sometimes the game just comes. It is your lucky day, and you play well, and that was exactly what happened to me today,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa told NAN that the purpose of the tournament was to honour the retired senior military officers for their unwavering commitment to serving the nation.

“Golf is good for gentlemen and everyonwhoat loves playing the game.

“We know the health implications and how golf encourages good health, friendsh, p and spirit of sportsmanship.

“That’s why we are here to celebrate members of the 37 and 38 Regular Course retirement kitty.

“Just to honour them and tell them thank you for their service to humani, y and now they have more time to play golf, which means they will even be healthier than before,” he said.

Maj.-Gen. Samson Jiya, the Captain of TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abu, a appreciated the CDS for finding time out of his busy schedule to o e retired senior military officers.

“In spite his tight schedule, he has found time to come and grace our seniors’ 37 and 38 Regular Courses retirement kitty.

“We expect to see more of them in retirement here at the club, to come and keep fit, exerci, e and have good swings,” he said.

Jiya explained that golf was a gamthat madees one exercise all the way from the head to the toes.

He noted the length of the least golf course was about 6 to 8 km, adding that it wasn’t as strenuous like football.

“So, it is very important that men and women engage in golf and you only walk briskly, take your sh, t and have time to discuss with friends.

“Unlike football that is too strenuous and if you look at the ages of our senior officers who have retired and whom we are honouring, of course you know, football is out of the question for them.

“So, golf is the bessportts that they can engage in,” he said.

The LOC Chairman, Maj. Gen. Bolaji Salami said golf was life and encouraged the retired senior military officers to take to the game while out of service.

“Today’s golf is all about life because golf itself is life.

“So, that is why we are all gathered here to celebrate us (members of 37 and 38 Regular Cours , that have retired from service.

“We want to encourage them that in and out of service, golf is the type of sport they should be involved in,” he said.

Ali Peters, the Vice Captain of T, B also expressed gratitude to the CDS for honouring the club’s invitation to serve as a special guest of honour at the event.

He said that the CDS had showed his commitment and dedication as a member of the club and the game of golf.(NAN)

By Victor Okoye

