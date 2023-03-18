Lack of transportation delays arrival of  INEC officials, materials in Niger  LGA

By Obinna Unaeze

Lack of transportation has delayed the movement of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel and security, materials in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A check by NAN correspondent on Saturday in Chanchaga Primary School collation centre in Bosso local government area, revealed that some of the stranded polling officials resorted to self help.

Mr Stanley Ibeh, one of the Supervising Presiding Officers (SPOs) at the centre, said that the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials started at 5.30am but there were no vehicles to move the personnel and materials to the 42 polling units in the area.

“We were given two vehicles; a Hiace bus and a Hiace truck to convey the polling officials, materials and security personnel to the 42 polling units in this area,” he said.

Ibeh said that there was no challenge encountered in the distribution of materials except for the inadequate vehicles to move officials and materials to the polling units.

NAN observed that some of the adhoc staff resorted to using their personal vehicles to move the materials to their polling units.

Malam Mansir Sirajo, a Presiding Officer (PO) at Ndipai polling unit 041 in the area said that he had called a motorcycle to move with other adhoc staff to the place.

NAN also reports that there are 4,950 polling units in the state, spread across its 25 local government areas with 274 wards. (NAN)