The Police on Tuesday arraigned three labourers in an Upper Area Court Mpape, Abuja for allegedly stealing amour cable valued at N700,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are David Tset-Amee, 27, Samuel Irimiah, 32 and Francis Timipire.

The defendants, all of who live at Ana rock Estate by Pyakasa road, Abuja are facing a two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Judge, Marafa Mohammed granted, however, granted them N700,000 bail jointly with one reliable surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 12 for a hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that on Feb. 24 the defendants, and others now at large, connived and went to their client’s house and cut and stole a black amour cable, valued at N700,000.

The matter, the Nwaforaku said was reported at Trademore division, Abuja by Kingsley Williams of Ana rock Estate, Airport Road, Abuja on behalf of his master Uchenna John.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)

