Labourer jailed 3 months for stealing building materials

November 5, 2021



An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Friday sentenced a 19-year-old labourer, Moses John, to three months imprisonment for stealing building materials.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Lawan Suleiman, sentenced John after pleaded guilty to the theft.

The judge gave John an option to pay a fine N5,000.

said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monday Dabit, told the court the case was reported the Anglo-Jos  Police Station in  Oct. 15, Sunday Tuwan Good and Base, Jos, who was the complainant.

Dabit said the convict broke into a building site and stole building materials worth N58,000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions Section 336 and 273 the Plateau State Penal Code Law. (NAN)

