Labourer jailed 3 months for stealing building materials

An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Friday sentenced a 19-year-old labourer, Moses John, to three months imprisonment for stealing building materials.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Lawan Suleiman, sentenced John after he pleaded guilty to the theft.

The judge gave John an option to pay a fine of N5,000.

He said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Station in Oct. 15, by Sunday Tuwan of Good and Base, Jos, who was the complainant.

Dabit said that the convict broke into a new building site and stole building materials worth N58,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 336 and 273 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law. (NAN)

