Labourer docked for allegedly stealing 2 wheelbarrows, binding wires

By Uche Bibilari

A 20-year-old labourer, Nazifi Yahaya, on Monday appeared in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing wheelbarrows and binding wires worth N500,000.The police charged Yahaya who resides in forest market Kuje Abuja with joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Mr Joseph Inyiama of Shadad Kuje Abuja reported the matter at Kuje police station on Sept. 9.Tanko said that the complainant on the same date went to his shop and discovered that the defendant and others now at large jumped through the fence into his workshop.He said that they stole two wheelbarrows, one welder’s eye protector, tape, binding wires and electrolyte all worth N500,000He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Judge, Sani Umar, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N600,000 with one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum.Umar ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide two recent passport photograph.

He said that the address of the surety be verified by the staff of the court and must provide valid means of identification.He said that if he fails to meet the bail conditions he should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja, Niger State.Umar adjourned the case until Nov. 2 for hearing (NAN)

