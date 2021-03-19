An Abuja Upper Area Court in Zuba, on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old labourer, Stephen Nanzhi, to six months imprisonment for stealing a loudspeaker from Hajj Camp in Gwagwalada, FCT.

Nanzhi, who resides in Bassa village, Gwagwalada, is charged with theft.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, sentenced Nanzhi after he pleaded guilty to the charge and pleaded for leniency.

Garba, who gave Nanzhi an option to pay a fine of N20, 000, warned him to desist from crims.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the convict committed the offence at the Hajj Camp in Bassa, Gwagwalada, on March. 16.

He said that Nanzhi was handed over to the Airport Police Station for proper investigations.

Ogada said the convict is a labourer at the camp, trespassed into the camp warehouse where pilgrims lodge and stole one big loudspeaker worth N12, 000 with the intention to sell it to a scavenger

He said the convict admitted to stealing and the loudspeaker was recovered.

Ogada said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287, of the Penal Code.(NAN)

