An Upper Area court Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a labourer, James Idoko to five months imprisonment for stealing winning tickets from a betting shop.

The Judge, Marafa Mohammed sentenced Idoko after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Mohammed gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30, 000.

He also ordered the convict to pay the N94, 950 to the nominal complainant as compensation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the convict, broke into a betting shop located at Lugbe zone 6 and carted away winning tickets worth sum of N33, 600 and cash sum of N61, 350.

During police investigation Nwaforaku said, the convict was caught with one of the company ticket and he confessed to the crime.

He said the matter was reported at Trade more Division by Nduka Nwafor of Tundun wada, Airport road, Abuja.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

