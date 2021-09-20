Labourer bags 3 years in jail for stealing 60 litres of kerosene

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Monday, sentenced a labourer, El-Kanan Emmanuel, 20, to three years in the correctional centre for stealing 60 litres of kerosene.

The Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to the two count charge of theft and trespass .

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine in lieu of the three years imprisonment.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Mista Ali Police Station, on Aug. 25, by John Bulus.

The police prosecutor said that Bulus, reported that the defendant broke into his shop and stole his 60 litres of kerosene.

Gokwat said that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have committed the crime.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Sections 334 and 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

