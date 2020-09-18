Labourer bags 2 years imprisonment for stealing 12kg gas cylinder, mug cups

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Friday sentenced a 19-year-old labourer, Gyang Raymond to two imprisonment for stealing 12kg gas cylinder and mug cups.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Raymond after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy, trespass, house breaking and theft.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

The judge also ordered Raymond to pay N15,000 to the complainant.