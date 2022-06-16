Labourer bags 10 months jail term for stealing pumping machines

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 22- year-old labourer, Abubakar Isah, to 10 months imprisonment for stealing five submersible water pumping machines valued at N175, 000.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, found Isah guilty on two counts charge of criminal trespass and theft.

Emmanuel held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the convict to 10 months imprisonment without an option of fine.

The magistrate also cautioned him against future criminal acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was reported at the Gabasawa Police Station by one Barau Hassan of Kawo sometimes in July 2021.

Leo said that the convict, a resident of Rigasa in Kaduna, trespassed into the shop of the complainant located in the same address and dishonestly stole the five submersible pumping machines valued at N175,000.

The prosecution added that the convict was caught with the stolen items while trying to escape.

He added that the offences contravened the provision of sections 243 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)

