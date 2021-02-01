Labourer bags 1 month imprisonment for being in possession of 16 wraps of cannabis

A Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Monday, sentenced a 30-year-old labourer, Aminu Ibrahim, to one month imprisonment for being in possession of 16 wraps of cannabis.
Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim, sentenced the convict without an option to pay a fine.
The convict pleaded guilty to being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and public nuisance.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Lamido Soron-Dinki told the court that the convict committed the offence on Jan. 23 at Fagge Quarters, Kano.
Soron-Dinki alleged that a team of policemen, attached to the Fagge Police Division Kano, arrested the convict at Fagge Quarters.
The convict, he said, was arrested for being in possession of 16 wraps and large quantities of dried leaves.
He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 391 and 183 of the Penal Code. (NAN)
