Labour suspends protest after meeting Tinubu

By Ismail Abdulaziz

The organised labour has suspended its nationwide protest after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening at the State House, Abuja.

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was led by its President, Joe Ajaero, while Festus Usifo led the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward, the labour leaders resolved to stop further protest.

They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

Tinubu gave his commitment to the labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refinery would start production by December after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

The president also assured the labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria, while pleading with them to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy in Abuja on Wednesday. (NAN)

