Labour Strike: Workers observe partial compliance in FCT

By Joan Nwagwu

Workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) observed partial compliance to the directive by the organised labour to it members to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

The Trade Union Congress(TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on Nov. 13, directed all affiliates to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

The strike was called to press home their demands, especially the “non comment by the Federal Government over the brutalising of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero by security agents and hoodlums in Imo”.

It would be recalled that the NLC had declared a protest in Imo, led by Ajaero on Nov.1, over alleged anti- workers policies by the state government .

Ajaero was attacked and brutalised by security agents and hoodlums allegedly sent by the state government.

NAN also reports that Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo and the Nigeria Police had refuted the allegation.

It also be recalled that the National Industrial Court had restrained organised labour from embarking on the planned nationwide strike.

NAN observed that at the Federal Secretariat, workers were seen going about.

Also, at the Area one old Secretariat, workers were also seen going in and out of the place.

Commercial banks such as Guaranty, Union, First Bank , among other banks in Area 3 and 8 were opened for operation as some customers were seen going in and out of the place.

NAN also report that some schools were open and lessons were on going.

Also, some workers who spoke with NAN said that the nationwide indefinite strike was uncalled for.

They said that people are already suffering and the economy was not friendly and with the indefinite strike it would increase the hardship on the people.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

