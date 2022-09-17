Labour Party supporters hold solidary rally for Peter Obi in Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

A coalition of support groups held a solidarity march on Saturday in Awka in support of Labour Party’s (LP), 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the groups marched from Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka through Eke-Awka Road to the Enugu-Awka Expressway.

The solidarity march was organised by the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), in conjunction with about 60 other support groups.

The marchers raised placards some of which read: “Obi-Datti for Presidency 2023’’, “Obi is the one to unify Nigeria’’, and “Peter Obi will create jobs and wealth for Nigerians’’.

Others read: “There is no polling unit on social media; get involved’’, “Nigerians wake up and vote wisely’’, “It is Peter Obi or Nothing’’, and “Peter Obi will rescue Nigeria’’, among others.

Mr Chidi Nzekwe, Anambra Lead Coordinator of CPO said the rally was to sensitise residents on the need to be involved in the electoral process to achieve the desired change in the country.

“We want to sensitise people on the need to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and be well mobilised to vote at the 2023 general elections.

“The crowd, especially the youths that came out for this solidarity march is an indication that we need a disruptive system to drive good governance; and we believe Peter Obi is the right candidate.

“He is capable and competent to lead Nigeria to the promise land and we urge the electorate to come out en masse and vote wisely for a better Nigeria.

“We also urge INEC to ensure it conducts free, fair, transparent and credible general elections in 2023,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Chekwube Mmaduabuchi, Southeast Director on Mobilisation at the CPO, said the rally was to create awareness about Obi ahead of 2023 and to sensitise people on the Labour Party’s logo.

Operatives of various security agencies followed the marchers, provided security and ensured a peaceful rally.

Sixty-one-year-old Obi hails from Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra and was a former governor in Anambra.

Obi became LP’s presidential candidate in May. (NAN)

