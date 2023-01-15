Labour Party inaugurates executive officers in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

Labour Party (LP), on Sunday, inaugurated and swore-in its executive officers in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos.

Speaking shortly before the inauguration, the state LP Chairperson, Mrs Oluwatoyin Shokunbi, said that the party was a movement that had come to stay.

Shokunmbi, represented by Mr Francis Igbokwe, the party’s Assistant Secretary, said: “This is the only party in the world that is a conventional people’s party.

“You find LP in United Kingdom and other countries of the world,” she said.

Shokunbi urged the new executives to work for the success of all the party’s candidates from presidential to assembly levels.

The new LP Chairman in the council area, Mr Mark Akande, said that the party had come to liberate the masses.

“If you get the message, you don’t need to wait for anyone to push you before you start running.

“2023 is an opportunity to be free from oppression and vote Peter Obi and his running mate, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“I want to appeal to you today that the struggle is not about you, but your future and the future of your country and your children,” he said.

Akande urged members of the party, who had not collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to go to their different wards and collect them.

“Our weapon is our PVCs, and we are going to use it rightfully for Peter Obi and other candidates of the party,” he said.

Also speaking, the party’s Secretary in Badagry, Mrs Grace Edigbue, said that the popular saying that “we no dey give shishi” did not make the party’s presidential candidate a stingy man.

According to her, it simply means that the party will not give out money to buy vote during the forthcoming general elections.

The party’s House of Representatives candidate in Badagry, Mrs Helen Oki, urged residents of the area not to sell their votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande was selected as the Executive Director, Society for Youth Advancement and Creativity, and Mrs Edigbue and Mr Olusegun Adeniyi as the Secretary and Public Relations Officer respectively.

Others were: Mr Joseph Aliu, Vice-Chairman, South- South; Rev. Jerry Osigwe, Vice-Chairman, East; Mr Ismaila Abdullahi, Vice-Chairman, North; Pastor Opera Raymond, Director of Mobilisation and Mrs Beatrice Obi, Financial Secretary. (NAN)