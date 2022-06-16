Labour Party chieftain urges Nigerians to support youths, “take back your country”

A Chieftain of the Labour Party, Chief Ndubuisi Ebiliekwe, has urged Nigerians to support the youths to “take back their country” as they have been awakened to their political responsibility.

Ebiliekwe, who is popularly known as Ebilikoko, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

The Labour Party chieftain noted that political institutions, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), should give expression to the new wave of millions of youth nationwide showing interest in political activities.

According to him, the first step of support by the Federal Government, INEC and other international and local election partners should be extending the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) leading to millions of youths collecting their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

“It is good that the real owners of the country and the future of the country are anxious to take back their country and reshape it for their future benefit.

“Things will never remain the same as we go into the 2023 General Election as the youths are eager to elect credible, corrupt-free, competent and healthy leaders,” he said.

Ebiliekwe noted that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, is someone that most Nigerians – youths, traders and labour – believe in and his emergence is already swelling the number of voters’ registration confidence nationwide.

“Obi’s selfless ambition would restore security and tackle massive unemployment among youths nationwide if elected president in 2023.

“He is the only former governor that left N75 billion while leaving office in 2014 while his contemporaries incurred huge debts.

“Nigerians should join hands with Obi to rescue and restore the glory and principle of the founding fathers of this great country and liberate the future of the youths.

“It is no exaggeration that Obi has proved that you can be active in politics and be honest and transparent as well as humble, God fearing and compassionate over the plights and predicaments of the citizenry.

“Obi’s presidential aspiration is achievable by the support of all Nigerians concerned about the future of this great nation, especially future of our youths and upcoming generations,” he said.

Ebiliekwe, who was formerly a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, moved to the Labour Party because of his belief in the competence and selflessness of Peter Obi. (NAN)

