Labour Party charges Enugu State electorate to vote massively for its guber candidate

Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State on Wednesday urged the electorate to vote massively for its governorship candidate on March 11.

Its spokesman, Dr Mcginger Ibeneme, made the plea in Enugu while reading the resolutions of a high-level meeting of party faithful and youths of Oji River Local Government Area of the state which held on Tuesday.

Ibeneme said Tuesday’s meeting noted the continuous good working relationship between the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and all LP candidates in Enugu State, especially its governorship candidate, Dr Chijioke Edeoga.

“The resolution hailed Nigerians, especially the Enugu State electorate for voting their conscience and voting massively for LP at the presidential and National Assembly elections of Feb. 25.

“LP assures Nigerians, especially the electorate and good people of Enugu State of plans for adequate security at the March 11 elections as worked out by security agencies,’’ he said.

Ibeneme said also that Tuesday’s meeting “condemns acts of violence in the state’’, especially the gruesome murder of Mr Oyibo Chukwu, its senatorial candidate for Enugu East district on Feb. 22.

“It hailed the choice of the deceased’s brother, Chief Kelvin Chukwu as replacement candidate for the senatorial seat.

“We are enjoining the good people of Enugu East senatorial district to avenge the murder with their votes on March 11.

“We are also calling on all party faithful, supporters and all Nigerians to remain peaceful, but prayerful and resolute as Obi would reclaim his mandate in court,’’ Ibeneme said. (NAN)