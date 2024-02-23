Labour Ministry awards 22 workers for dedication, hardwork

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has honoured 22 officers with the 2023 Ministerial Service Award for excellence and productivity.

At the award ceremony which took place in Abuja, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment enjoined the recipients not to lose sight of the responsibility assiciated with the achievement.

Onyejeocha, represented by Mr Emmanuel Igbinosun, Director, Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards .congratulated the awardees on the honour bestowed on them.

According to her, the award reinforced the belief that dedication, hard work, and passion for one’s craft could lead to exceptional outcomes.

The minister urged the awardees to use the opportunity of the recognition to inspire and uplift others, fostering a culture of excellence with the nation.

“The awards are not only a reflection of your efforts but also a celebration of the collaborative spirit of the public service that propels us toward excellence,”she said.

Earlier, Mr Ismaila Abubakar, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said the ceremony was to celebrate those that exhibited exceptional commitment and dedication to service, as part of the commemoration of African Public Service Day.

He urged the awardees to continue to strive for excellence, and be motivated by the award to contribute meaningfully to the mandate of the ministry and the public service shared goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awardees were drawn from the directorate and middle cadre of both the ministry and its agencies .

The agencies are the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), and National Productivity Centre (NPC)(NAN)

By Joan Nwagwu