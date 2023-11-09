Labour Minister leads Nigeria’s delegation to 349th ILO Session in Geneva

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong is leading the nation’s delegation to the 349th Session of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva Switzerland.

Lalong who is accompanied by some heads of agencies under the Ministry was received upon arrival at the ILO Headquarters by Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Geneva Ambassador Richard Abiodun Adejola as well as Ministry of Labour attache to ILO Mr. Essa Aniefok.

Lalong who is making his first appearance at the ILO since assuming office as the Minister of Labour and Employment, was given a short tour of the ILO headquarters before meeting with Ambassador Adejola who is holding fort under Nigeria’s Chairmanship of the Governing body.

Thereafter, the Governing body convened where Nigeria’s Ambassador Adejola presided over the debate on various items on the agenda of the 349th Session.

Some of the issues debated include harnessing technology in the digital era, protection of whistle blowers in the public service work place, access to labour justice, workers protection against chemical hazards, standard setting agenda among others.

The Minister of Labour and Employment commended Ambassador Richard Adejola for successfully running the meetings of the ILO Governing Body under the Chairmanship of Nigeria.

He also reiterated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards providing decent work conditions for workers in Nigeria in line with ILO Conventions that Nigeria is signatory to.

During the consideration of report on Bangladesh, the Minister made a presentation where the efforts made by the country to address some Labour issues were acknowledged and the country was encouraged to sustain the actions.

Former NLC President Comrade Ayuba Wabba who is also a member of ILO Governing Body said Nigeria has done well in running the affairs of the Governing Body.

Those accompanying the Minister are the DG Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies Issa Aremu, Chief Registrar Industrial Arbitration Panel Hamidu Ali Ibrahim, DG NDE Abubakar Fikpo, Director General National Productivity Centre Dr. Mustapha Raji, and some senior officials from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Minister met his counterparts from other countries as well as exchanged ideas with other delegates.

