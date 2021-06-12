Labour Institute tasks Nigerians on unity, security

Comrade lssa Aremu, the Director-General, Institute of Labour Studies (MlNlLS), llorin, has called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the unity and security of the country.

Aremu made the appeal in a statement issued by the Head of Special Duties of the institute, Mr Emmanuel Ojo, on Saturday in Ilorin, in commemoration of 2021 Democracy Day.

Accordingto him, “it is through unity, peace, love and security that the nation can achieve more economic growth and development”.

He reaffirmed the determination of the institute to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara to sustainimthe nation’s democracy.

Aremu said the institute, through its Enterprise Development programmes, would offer skills development for workers in both formal and informal sectors to promote employability of the youths.

He commended Buhari for giving Post humous honour to late Chief Mashood Abiola for his contribution toward entrenchment of the nation’s democracy.

“Today’s celebration assumes special importance. It marks 22nd years of uninterrupted democratic process in our dear country.

“It also marks the 2nd anniversary of the historic official proclamation of June 12, as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, by President Muhammdu Buhari in 2019.

“By that singular courageous and just decision, President Buhari in 2019 conclusively put a welcome end to the tragedy of the annulment of 1993 popular election won by late Chief Moshood Abiola,” Aremu stressed.

“In addition to post humous investiture of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi and Babagana Kingibe with National Honours, President Buhari also re-named the Abuja National Stadium to Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

“Today, Nigerians celebrate and hail the statesmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari in correcting the injustice of annulment of 1993 globally adjudged free and fair elections.

“Buhari’s decision had made a point that never again would Nigerians allow violation of peoples’ mandate through annulment and non-democratic usurpation of power,” Aremu said.

He assured that MlNlLS was ready to partner with both federal and state governments; major stakeholders in the public and private sectors to reflect workplace synergy.

Aremu said that such synergy would reduce work place conflicts, enhance collective bargaining process, stregthen democratic process between unions and officials and cordial labour and management relations.

“We also commend various employment generation initiatives and Anchor Borrowers Programme of Mr President that resulted in sharp decline in the nation’s major food import bill,” the director-general said. (NAN)

