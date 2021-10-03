Labour Institute says death of DG NECA, ‘sad loss’

The Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, (MINILS) Ilorin, has described the death of Dr. Timothy Olawale, the Director General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) as a “sad loss.”

A statement by Lawal Moshood on behalf of the Director- General, MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, also condoled with the entire management team of NECA over Olawale’s death.

According to Moshood, “The Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, (MINILS) Ilorin hereby consoles the entire management team of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on the death of Dr. Timothy Olawale, the Director General of the umberala organization of employers in the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria.



“The late NECA Director General was an enthusiastic partner of the MINILS. Dr Olawale was particularly excited about the new vision to reposition the Labour Institute under the leadership of the new Director General. His death is indeed a sad loss to the Institute who would miss his generous policy advise and patronage. As the Director General of NECA, the largest and oldest association of employers of labour in Africa, the late Dr Olawale was expected as a special Guest at a round table Discussion on DECENT WORK scheduled to hold on October 7th in Ilorin.



According to the Labour Institute, “The impactful short life of Dr. Timothy Olawale shows that life is not how long but how positively we touched lives, built institutions and indeed added value to national development. His departure at the historic time of 1st of October marking 61st Independence Anniversary is a painful metaphor of a national loss of a worthy patriot.



“The best tribute to Timothy Olawale is for organized labour and employers to continue his good work in promoting equity, justice and peace at work through social dialogue. May God grant his dependents the fortitude to live with absence and eternal departure,” the statement said.

