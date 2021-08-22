Labour Institute introduces physical fitness for workers, students

The Michael lmoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MlNlLS), llorin, has introduced a monthly physical fitness for workers and students of the institute after 35 years of its establishment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, which on Saturday, involed walking and various forms of keep fit exercises of the body.

The Director-General of the institute, Mr lssa Aremu, who led the exercise, said physical fitness was aimed at reawakening mental alertness of the workers and students.

He said the beginning of the physical fitness was to complement the effort of the Secretary to the Federal government, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Yemi Esan, at ensuring an active work force.

The director-general added that the monthly exercise would create an avenue where workers and students of the institute would know one and another under a conducive atmosphere.

The instructor at the physical fitness, Mr Lanre Alege, emphasised the need for physical exercise for all human beings above 40 years old for 30 minutes in three days per week.

Alege, who is a Pharmacist with the University of llorin Teaching Hospital (UlTH), said about 1.9 million people die annually worldwide as a result of non-observation of physical inactivity.

He advised Nigerians above 40 years to always engage in physical fitness as it enhances well functioning of the body system, it improves functioning of the heart and reduces high blood pressure.

NAN reports that the maiden exercise attracted some friends and relations of the workers and students, including the wife of the director-general, Hajia Khadijat lssa-Aremu, among other community members. (NAN)

