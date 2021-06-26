Labour institute, China to collaborate on skills acquisition training for youths –DG

Ilorin-based Michael lmoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MlNlLS) has expressed its determination to collaborate with China in the training of youths in various skills.

The Director-General of the institute, Comrade lssa Aremu, disclosed this in Ilorin on Saturday, in a statement issued by the institute’s Head of Special Duties, Mr Emmanuel Ojo.

Aremu stated that the institute and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China were set to deepen cooperation in the critical areas of training and skills acquisition for employability of Nigerian youths.

He said he had met with Mr Cun Jianchun, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria in Abuja, on how to actualise the collaboration to further improve the nation’s economy and create job opportunities for the youths.

The meeting focused on collaboration and partnership between MINILS and the Chinese embassy in the areas of institution building, people-to-people contact and technical assistance on vocational training’’, Aremu said. (NAN)

