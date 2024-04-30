Labour Day: Kalu applauds workers’ commitment to national development

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended workers across the country for their contributions to nation building.

Emphasizing on the role of workers in building a robust economy, Kalu urged government and the organized private sector to prioritize the well being of Nigerian workers in their agenda.

Kalu, who is a successful businessman, noted that the labour force in Nigeria should be applauded for their perseverance, patriotism, steadfastness and efficiency, adding that workers remain the key asset of any organization.

In a statement in commemoration of the 2024 Labour day, the former Governor stressed that Nigeria will continue to wax strong in view of its vast human capital.

He said, ” I congratulate Nigerian workers and other stakeholders on the celebration of the 2024 Labour day.

“It is a period of sober reflection for workers, government and the private sector.

“All parties must build thrust and work collectively for the purpose of building a prosperous nation.

“I am optimistic that workers across the country in tbe public and private sectors will live up to expectations in their endaevours.

“Government at all levels, the organized private sector and other employers of labour must continually improve the working conditions of workers”.

Kalu wished Nigerian workers’ a fulfilling labour day celebration.