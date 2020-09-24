Labour advises FG on strategies to improve economy

Share the news













The National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) has urged the Federal Government to adopt value-adding strategies to revamp the economy post COVID-19.

The NUCFRLANMPE President, Mr Babatunde Olatunji, made the call at the Sixth Quadrennial Delegate Conference of the union on Thursday in Ibadan.

The conference had the theme: “COVID-19: Issues, Challenges and Way Forward in the Industry”.

Olatunji said that the government should adopt methods to save the economy from going into recession.

According to him, if the government can adequately invest in mining, agriculture and manufacturing, the sectors will improve the economy and create more jobs.

“The monolithic nature of Nigeria economy for years has paved way for backwardness; petroleum is not enough, we urgently need diversification of the economy for growth and development,” he said.

The union president called on the Federal Government to upgrade the country’s health facilities to cater well for the health of the citizens.

“If COVID-19 has not been a global challenge or if international flights were allowed to operate, many political leaders infected with the virus would have travelled abroad for medical attention.

“However, they are compelled to use our health facilities. Political leaders should upgrade the country’s health facilities to meet international standards,” Olatunji said.

He said it was regrettable that the economic situation in Nigeria had been worsened by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to the Federal Government to look into its continued border closure which, he said, was negatively affecting exportation of local produce.

He added that the government should tackle insecurity to encourage investors.

Mr Femi Oke , Executive Secretary, Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation, in his goodwill message, noted that COVID-19 affected all aspects of human lives, causing loss of jobs and increasing cost of living.

Oke said that companies in Nigeria found it difficult to get raw materials, resulting in high cost of production, distribution and poor purchasing power of the citizens.

He called on governments to support the citizens in the area of job creation to alleviate their sufferings.

The unionist also urged the Federal Government to reverse petrol pump price increase and electricity tariff hike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national officers, who were re-elected to pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years, pledged to serve with sincerity and humility. (NAN)

