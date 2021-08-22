La’ah visits victims of southern Kaduna attacks, urges proactive measures

Sen. Danjuma La’ah on Sunday visited victims of the Saturday night attack on Mado’o, a village near Mabushi in Zangon-Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State.

A statement signed by Mr Victor Bobai, his online media aide, said that the senator, who represents Kaduna South, condemned the attack that claimed several lives and left many others injured.

It quoted him as calling on the Federal Government to adopt proactive measures to curb the killings that were becoming “a daily occurrence in my constituency”.

La’ah particularly urged the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to work out “extra measures” to protect rural areas from being attacked by invaders.

He also called for extra efforts to tackle other security challenges like kidnapping and destruction of crops which were becoming common in Kaduna State and other parts of the country.

He regretted that the attacks had continued in his constituency in spite of efforts by leaders of various communities to promote peaceful coexistence among all inhabitants of the area.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to arrest the perpetrators of the violence so as to bring them to justice.

He also urged religious, traditional and community leaders to unite to fight the miscreants that were destroying the fabrics of the society, pointing out that ridding the society of such wild elements was a duty for all.

“We all must work toward safeguarding our society from these attackers. Everyone should take up the challenge and never relent until peace is restored,” he said.

He also called on the relevant ministries and agencies of government to visit the affected communities and provide the necessary humanitarian support and aid to the families of victims and survivors.

“Such measure will rekindle people’s confidence in the government which has a sacred duty to protect lives and properties,” he declared.

Sen La’ah also urged his constituents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the law enforcement of agencies. (NAN

