Kano Pillars FC under 15 defeated its opponent, Kwara United of Ilorin, in the second group stage match of the ongoing Spanish La Liga/NPFL under 15 tournament in Enugu.Kano Pillars opened scoring through Idriss Khamsa in the 50th minute of the match played inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Monday.Imrana Musa made it 2-0 to give the Kano team a win in the first match of the second group stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Warri Wolves white washed defending champions, Kastina United FC 4-1 in the second match of the day.Abdul Samuel put Wolves in front in the 22nd minute but Kastina fought back through Umar Abubakar in the 38th minute.Wolves regained control of the game when Nwakwe Sampson restored their lead in the 39th minute.

The game went beyond the champions when Vwegha Solomon and Uchenna Ejiogu scored for Warri Wolves in the 50th and 57th minute respectively.Also, Akwa United 0f Uyo overpowered Lobi Stars FC of Markurdi 1-0 with the only goal of the match from, Nsikak Umoh in the 48th minute.Mountain of Fire and Miracle (MFM) showed supremacy over Heartland FC of Owerri with a 1-0 win scored by Lucky Akinleminu in the 21st minute to round off matches for the day.Speaking after the match, MFM coach, Osoko Babatunde, thanked God for the victory and attributed the win to his team determination.“

We were determined to win the match and that was why we always study our opponent before the match.“They have only one good creative midfielder and my players marked him off and that cost them the game.“Our next target is to win our next match in Pool A to guarantee our qualification to the next stage of the tournament,” he said.In his reaction,

Heartland FC coach, Uzor Obinna, said his team was not supposed to lose the match against MFM.“MFM scored from their only chance in the match but we created many chances and could not convert any, I am not happy with the outcome of the match.“Weather and the pitch affected us because the boys are not use to playing under hot weather and on a synthetic pitch in Owerri,”Obinna said.He said that his team still had room to reach the next stage if they won their remaining two matches in Pool A. (NAN)

