Kyari’s TAPE initiative will steer NNPC to greater transparency, Group says

The Consolidated Transparency Initiative (CTI), says the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari’s Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) has the potential to bring about greater transparency and accountability in NNPC’s management of Nigerian oil and gas revenues.

The Group’s chairman, Malam Rufai Tanko, in a statement, said the TAPE initiative is a thoughtful move by Kyari, as it demands high level of integrity from particularly Depot and Area Managers of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC).

“Kyari’s TAPE initiative is indeed commendable as it aims to ensure that no room exists for the kind of under-hand dealings that were associated with the NNPC operations in the past, stressing that any personnel caught with any corrupt act would be shown the way out of Corporation without hesitation.

“The initiative, if properly and diligently pursued has the potential of ensuring that both management and operations staff carry out their duties with the highest level of ethical standards in order to break away from the old perception of the Corporation as a centre of sleaze,” Tanko said in the statement.

The Group described the GMD’s resolve to deal with all officials reported in sleazy transaction and to reward staff who carried out their duties with distinction as one that stands him apart from his predecessors.

“What is expected is for all staff, particularly the field officers to be more operationally-minded to reduce down-time and losses occasioned by breakdown of equipment that occasioned failures in the past,” the Group said.