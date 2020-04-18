Kyari’s death, will of God – Peter Obi

The PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, on Saturday, condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Obi, in a statement issued in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, condoled with Buhari and Kyari’s family, urging them to take the loss, even though painful, as the will of God.

He prayed God, whom he said had called the late chief of staff home, to grant his soul eternal rest.

“I pray to God to grant Kyari’s family the needed strength and comfort over the loss of their patriarch.

“I also pray God to grant all who had died of Coronavirus eternal rest, and through His divine healing hands, touch and clear the world of the deadly COVID-19 disease,” Obi said.

The former Governor of Anambra State urged Nigerians to continue to abide by all the regulations and protocols stipulated by governmental and global health agencies to stay safe from Coronavirus infection. (NAN)