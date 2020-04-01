Kyari takes over as new Vice Chancellor of Army Varsity

Prof. Kyari Mohammed has assumed office and taken over as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB).

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the University, Hassan Rabiu Ismaeel on Wednesday.

Kyari was appointed Vice chancellor by the University Governing Council at its meeting on the 23rd March, 2020.

Taking over, the new VC assured the University of his readiness to sail the institution to academic excellence.

’Nigeria will get a university it deserved, because what will be done will be done to the satisfaction of the Nigerian Military and the Nation,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Fatimah Tahir, welcomed Kyari and gave a brief history of the institutional structure of the University and its uniqueness, among other Nigerian Universities.

She expressed her appreciation to the entire management and staff for their support, patience and understanding during her six months as Acting VC.

She also called on all staff to extend same to the new VC.