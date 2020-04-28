Kyari: Rattawu, Lee Engineering, Royal Father condole with Buhari

The Radio, Television, Theatre Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the passage of his Chief of Staff (CoS), Malam Abba Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman said in Abuja on Tuesday that RATTAWU’s condolence letter, dated April 27, was signed by its General Secretary, Comrade A. Akpausoh.

RATTAWU said: “While the occurrence is quite sad, it is consoled by the fact that the deceased left impressive legacies worthy of applause.

“We join thousands of others to pray for the repose of his soul.’’

Also, Dr Leemon Ikpea, Group Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering Group, described the former CoS as a person who “lived a life of integrity, hard work and an accomplished Nigerian who gave his best for the country”.

Ikpea assured the president that millions of Nigerians identified with him at this period of grief.

In the same vein, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso Abe 1, said the departed was a pillar.

The monarch urged the president to take heart, “because it is only the Almighty God who knows why it happened”.

He prayed God to receive the former CoS into His bosom. (NAN)