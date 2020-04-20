Kyari: Catholic Archbishop, Methodist Prelate, others condole with Buhari

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, the Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama and the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Uche have commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In a letter of condolence, on behalf of the priests and all the faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, to the President, Archbishop Kaigama extended heartfelt condolences to the families and relations of many Nigerians who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic

The cleric encouraged President Buhari to ‘‘stand strong in faith in these trying times and continue to work resolutely’’ with his team within the resources and possibilities available.

Pledging the support of the Catholic Church to the fight to curb the spread of the virus, Archbishop Kaigama prayed ‘‘that Nigeria and Nigerians will pass through this difficult time with sobriety and equanimity and come of out with a greater and genuine sense of love for God and neighbour.’’

On his part, the Methodist Prelate prayed God to console the President and family of the deceased.

The President also received separate messages of condolence from Chief Bisi Akande, pioneer National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa, presidential candidate in the June 12, 1993 election, Senator Adolphus Wabara, former President of the Senate, the President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Gumel, and the Soun of Ogbomosholand, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III.