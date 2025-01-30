Kyari calls for proactive measures to combat climate change, insecurity in Lake Chad

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari,

has called for enhanced collaboration between government, banks and communities

By Hamza Suleiman

has called for enhanced collaboration between government, banks and communities to combat the challenges of climate change, insecurity and poverty in the Lake Chad Basin.

Kyari made the call during a panelists’ session at the 5th Lake Chad Governors Forum on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He stressed the need to address the barriers faced by smallholder farmers, particularly the lack of access to capital.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Agriculture was working with banks to assist farmers and

improve their livelihoods, being the key focus of government’s eight-point agenda.

He added that “

smallholder farmers lack access to capital and this is a major hurdle for them. We are actively engaging financial institutions to provide support because agriculture is the backbone of the region.”

He commended the proactive efforts of some states like Borno, noting that the leadership of Gov. Babagana Zulum had been instrumental to uplifting the livelihoods of the people, in spite of challenges in the region.

The minister emphasised the role of agriculture in poverty reduction and addressing broader socio-economic issues, including insecurity and corruption.

He acknowledged that the region’s traditional farming methods were no longer sufficient to cope with, considering the changing weather conditions, particularly the unpredictable rainfall and desertification affecting local communities.

He added that “climate change is real. The desert has moved south, and the pattern of rainfall has changed drastically. In the past, farmers relied on traditional knowledge, but today, this is no longer enough.

“We must adapt and innovate. Technology could play a role in predicting weather patterns and mitigating the effects of climate change.”

He also pointed out the growing insecurity in the region, exacerbated by the shrinking of Lake Chad, which forced many communities to relocate.

He said that the lake, once a vital resource for agriculture and fishing, has now become a flashpoint for insecurity, affecting Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Niger.(NAN)