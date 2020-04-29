Kyari: Burkinabe president commiserates with Buhari

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré of Burkina Faso has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

”On behalf of the Burkinabe Government and in my own name, I would like to present you my sincere condolences, following the death of Mr Abba Kyari, who was one of your close collaborators,” President Kabore wrote in his condolence message to the Nigerian leader.

”In this painful circumstance, I can assure you of my compassion and my solidarity.

”Please accept, Mr President and Dear Brother, the expression of my highest and fraternal consideration,” the Burkinabe President said.