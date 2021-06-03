The Kwara State Government has disbursed over three million naira to victims of the recent fire disaster at Oro central market in Irepodun local government area of the state.

Mrs Motunrayo Adaran, the Secretary, Kwara State Emergency and Relief Service, made the cash presentation on Thursday on behalf of the government to the victims at the palace of Oloro of Oro Kingdom.

She said the cash presentation was an aid from the government to its people and not as compensation for their losses but to cushion the effect of the disaster.

“It is an unfortunate incident. The fund is not to compensate the victims but to cushion the effect of the fire incident on their businesses, to support them and enable them return to the market,” Adaran explained.

Adaran said that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s intervention has become imperative following the earlier assessment by the government officials to ascertain the level of devastation.

She recalled that Gov. AbdulRazaq visited the market shortly after the incident to commiserate with the victims, there he promised immediate support of the state government to the market men and women affected by the fire incidence.

Adaran charged the beneficiaries to be strong and resilient in this difficult times and expressed the hope that the assistance given, would at least be useful and curb the difficulty of their situation.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Babaloja and Iyaloja of Oro Kingdom, Mr Tijani Sodiq and Mrs Mulikat Jimoh commended Gov. AbdulRazaq for fulfilling the promise made during the visit to the market.

They promised their unalloyed support to the government and pr

ayed Allah to continue to guide the governor in steering the ship of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on April 14 there was a fire outbreak caused by refuse burning, which affected at least 31 shops out of over 300 shops in the Oro central market.

Following his assessment visit, Gov. AbdulRazaq directed the state emergency agency to get the data of the victims and the extent of damage to determine government’s support. ( NAN)

